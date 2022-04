You don´t know me but I know of Chuck through my mom and dad Ernie and Theresa Dunsmore, also through Ruben. Mom went to school with them. Her maiden name was Daum. Dad knew him through his work at EAFB and, if memory serves me correctly, Chuck tried to help my dad get his veterans rights. Chuck is at peace with God now. Take comfort in his memories. May peace be with you. I am glad he was in my parents´ lives.

Vicki Dunsmore December 22, 2020