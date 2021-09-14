Menu
Rev. Samuel Lee Jenkins
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Rev. Samuel Lee Jenkins

RAPID CITY | Rev. Samuel Lee Jenkins 82 of Rapid City went to his Lord on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Visitation will be from 5-7:00pm Thursday, September 16 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Funeral services will 11:30am Friday, September 17, 2021, at the funeral home, with burial and full military honors 2:00pm at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral have been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
My Heart goes out to each of you in this great loss of your Father, grandfather and best friend. We too mourn the loss of a great Pastor who led many to Christ, prayed for healing and gave comfort and counsel to many military and civilian families. We honor his service and great kindness for his many years of faithful service to the Ellsworth Gospel Service and Ellsworth AFB community. He would say each time that he preached, " that only what you do for Christ will last." We thank you and will miss you but we know that we in the family in God will meet again on that great day. Amen.
Wanda Greene Ellsworth AFB
Friend
September 15, 2021
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
September 14, 2021
