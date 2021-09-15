Menu
Sara J. Johnson
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel
3201 Avenue B
Scottsbluff, NE

Sara J. Johnson

CRAWFORD | Sara Jane Johnson, 74, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at her son's home in Gering.

Sara was born on March 10, 1947 to Ralph and Betty (Ostemeyer) Speas in Chadron. She married Gordon Johnson and made their home in Crawford and Whitney.

She worked at Head Start and later in Home Health Care and ALNON. Sara enjoyed gardening, crocheting and quilting, church, community and helping other people.

She is survived by her children, Vickie (Tom) Gilliam, Burl (Ruth) Johnson and Gerald (Maureen) Johnson; grandchildren, David and Leona Corbin, Kaycee and Jeremiah Johnson; step grandchildren, Makayla and Maryssa Sweeney, Clayton Parker, Melody, Emilyann and Elizabeth Kaup; great-grandchildren, Carter, Jaxson, MaKenzie and Logan; siblings, twin sister Sema (Al) Rhian, twin sisters Linda Kosma and Lillian (Bruce) Larson; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Sara was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Johnson; son, Codey Johnson; brother, Ralph Speas Jr,; and parents, Ralph and Betty (Ostemeyer) Speas.

Services will be at 10 am. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Bible Baptist Church in Scottsbluff, with Pastor Mike Clement officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. at the Crawford Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Crawford Senior Center. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 29, 2021.
