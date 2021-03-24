Serina R. Jennings

ETTA, Miss. | Serina Rynne' Jennings, 42, fought colon/rectum cancer for 18 months before God took her to her forever home on March 20, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 25 years, William; their children, Vickie and Mikel; and her parents, Terry Tullis; Valerie and Bob Johns.

She was born in Kokomo, Indiana, and grew up in the Black Hills area of South Dakota until she moved to Etta almost 16 years ago. She attended Black Hills State University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in Human Services with an emphasis in Law and Probation. She then went to the University of South Dakota, where she earned her degree in nursing. She was a very passionate and caring nurse, after she realized her love for it; then she completed her Master's Degree in nursing online with the University of Phoenix.

From a young age, she loved the idea of seeing the world through traveling. Serina and her husband made sure that their kids had the opportunity to travel. In her short time on earth, they were able to take multiple cruises, tour Italy, and visit 42 states with their children.

She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and the American Legion of New Albany.

She was a loving daughter, wife, mother of two, and nurse that cared for all. She will be greatly missed.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date at Macedonia Baptist Church in Myrtle. Please follow Macedonia Church's Facebook page for a date and time. She asked that everyone plant a flowering tree instead of sending flowers. Please send cards and donations to Macedonia Baptist Church or their home in Etta, MS.

The Staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Jennings family at nafuneralsandcremations.com