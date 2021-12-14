Setsuko Ueno Terry

RAPID CITY | "In the midst of winter, I found there was within me an invincible summer." -Andrew Camus

Setsuko Ueno Terry passed away on December 9, 2021 at home in Summerset, SD with her husband of 66 years by her side. Setsuko was a strong, loving, and courageous wife and mother.

She met Billy Terry in Tokyo while he was stationed in Japan during the beginning of his Air Force career. Then began their 66-year love affair. To marry and bring her to the United States, Billy and Setsuko waded through tons of paperwork and approvals. Finally, in 1955 they were wedded in the American Embassy in Japan. After arriving in the United States, Setsuko worked to become a naturalized citizen and was very proud to receive her certificate as an American.

As time passed, a daughter Sandra was born. As a mother, Setsuko was attentive, caring and helpful especially when it came to sewing Sandra's clothing and participating with her in craft activities. Setsuko was so beautiful and exotic. Whenever she spoke to other children or adults, they found her to be quite interesting and eloquent. Sandra was and is very proud of her and loved her very much.

During Billy's 30-year Air Force career as he climbed the ranks to retire as a Colonel, Setsuko was a true-blue Air Force wife. As anyone who's ever been in the military knows, it's a 2-person career. She always supported Billy from attending Officers' Awards presentations and Officers' Wives' Club luncheons to pressing and laying out his uniform for the next day.

Setsuko loved to travel and looked forward with great excitement to each new assignment in different countries and in the United States. During their being stationed in Ramstein Germany, Setsuko enjoyed volksmarches through some of the most beautiful locations in the world, collecting one-of-a-kind paintings, attending many cultural events, and, as always, making friends wherever she went.

Setsuko is survived by her husband, Billy Terry, daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter.

Inurnment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date.

Setsuko's contagious smile and sunny disposition will be greatly missed by everyone with whom she came in contact. Until we pass through the veil to be together, Setsuko is the summer in our hearts

Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.