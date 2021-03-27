Sharon (Scott) Finn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. | Sharon (Scott) Finn passed away on March 12, 2021 at Singing River Hospital in Ocean Springs at the age of 71. Sharon was born on Jan. 26, 1950 in Sioux Falls, SD, to Preston and Lois (Allen) Scott.

Sharon had the tenderest of hearts. Her home was always full of children and pets. She never missed an opportunity to help someone in need. She found her greatest joy in the escapades of her children and grandchildren. Her sense of humor was legendary. Anyone who knew her recognized the twinkle in her eyes whenever she was contemplating mischief. Just days before her passing, she shared that her children were her greatest blessing in life and that she felt complete. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her children, Bobbie (Tom) Schneller of Whitewood, SD, Danielle (Eric) Grover of Rapid City, Joseph (Teri) Finn of St. Peter, MN, and Ryan (Roderic) Finn of Puyallup, WA; by her brothers, Robert Scott, Kevin Scott, and Brett Scott; and by her grandchildren, Kaliana, Jayse, Scarlett, Madi, Tuyen, Sebastyen, Zaylie, Eric, Ian, and Ethan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Preston and Lois Scott; by her brother, James Scott; and by her beloved son, Casey.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you show kindness to others and donate to a charity that makes the world a better place.

A date and location for a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.