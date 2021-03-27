Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharon Finn
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021

Sharon (Scott) Finn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. | Sharon (Scott) Finn passed away on March 12, 2021 at Singing River Hospital in Ocean Springs at the age of 71. Sharon was born on Jan. 26, 1950 in Sioux Falls, SD, to Preston and Lois (Allen) Scott.

Sharon had the tenderest of hearts. Her home was always full of children and pets. She never missed an opportunity to help someone in need. She found her greatest joy in the escapades of her children and grandchildren. Her sense of humor was legendary. Anyone who knew her recognized the twinkle in her eyes whenever she was contemplating mischief. Just days before her passing, she shared that her children were her greatest blessing in life and that she felt complete. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her children, Bobbie (Tom) Schneller of Whitewood, SD, Danielle (Eric) Grover of Rapid City, Joseph (Teri) Finn of St. Peter, MN, and Ryan (Roderic) Finn of Puyallup, WA; by her brothers, Robert Scott, Kevin Scott, and Brett Scott; and by her grandchildren, Kaliana, Jayse, Scarlett, Madi, Tuyen, Sebastyen, Zaylie, Eric, Ian, and Ethan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Preston and Lois Scott; by her brother, James Scott; and by her beloved son, Casey.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you show kindness to others and donate to a charity that makes the world a better place.

A date and location for a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Sharon had one of the kindest hearts ever known once you got past her rough exterior, She truly was one of the most caring and giving people I´ve ever known at least in my life. Pass along the love that she had to everyone you love and the world will be a better place.
Kevin Scott
March 30, 2021
Kim Anderson
March 28, 2021
Kim Anderson
March 28, 2021
Kim Anderson
March 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Sharon and her family are in my thoughts and prayers. She will me missed. The photos are from Easter 2019. I think it was the last time Sharon, Bob, and Kevin were together.
Kim Anderson
March 28, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about your mother and that you find comfort Someday.
Rita and David Tillinghast
March 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy, no matter how old you are, you are never quite old enough to loose your mother. Blessings on all.
Monica Knuppe
March 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results