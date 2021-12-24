Menu
Sharon Kendall
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Sharon Kendall

RAPID CITY | Sharon Kendall, 74, passed away December 21, 2021. A service will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 beginning at 1:00pm at First Congregational UCC Church.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home


Published by Rapid City Journal from Dec. 24, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022.
Sponsored by Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Don, we have never met but Sharon was a special person who I enjoyed being with at our Taco Bell lunch and workshop at the UCC Church. We had some nice visits while we were waiting for others to join. I will miss her but I know that the Lord knew when it was time for her to join him just like when he took my husband home. Take care and you are in my prayers. Joan
Joan Dyrdahl
December 28, 2021
