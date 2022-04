Sheral Ann LaCroix

RAPID CITY | Sheral Ann LaCroix, 78, passed away on December 27, 2021 at her residence.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 5th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. followed by a wake service and rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 6th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Hill City, South Dakota. Burial will be at the Hill City Cemetery following services