Shirley C. Kelm

RAPID CITY | Shirley C. Kelm, 93, of Rapid City, SD, passed away on September 30th, 2021. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 4th from 5 – 6 pm at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City, SD. The funeral service will be on Monday, October 4th at 6 pm at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will be in Missouri.