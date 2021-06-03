Shirley A. Kenoyer

RAPID CITY | Shirley Ann (Steen) Kenoyer, 84, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed gently away May 30, 2021, after three months in hospice.

She was born April 26, 1937, in Bison, SD, to James and Hazel Steen. Her mother ran a maternity home which inspired Shirley's love for nursing, and her father was a carpenter and cowboy on the rodeo circuit. They moved to Spearfish in 1946, where Shirley graduated from HS in 1955. She went on to graduate from St. Johns School of Nursing in Rapid City.

During this time, she met the love of her life Cliff Kenoyer. They married on Sept. 7, 1958. Cliff and Shirley moved to Sturgis and built a home east of town where they lived most of their lives. There they raised three children: Deborah, Rodney, and Douglas.

When her children were all in school Shirley went back to work, first as a school nurse, and then over 20 years at the Sturgis Community Nursing Home -- her greatest joy came in caring for others.

After she and Cliff retired, they enjoyed traveling, going to auctions, playing cards, time with family, and volunteer work. She was a positive and inspiring woman, who after diagnosed with leukemia, which she battled for eight years, still found joy in life and was an amazing example of resilience to all.

She was an outgoing, and creative person. She had a gift for art, decorating, crafting, quilting, cooking, and gardening and loved to share those gifts -- always looking for ways to help, teach or give to others. Her home was an open and welcoming place to gather for a delicious meal, or a cup of coffee and whatever treat she had baked that day. She was a lover of Gods beauty and took notice of even the smallest and simplest things: kittens, buds on the trees, snow on the ground, birds singing. She always had music playing in the background and had a smile for everyone.

Shirley was involved in numerous organizations around Sturgis including Beta Sigma Phi, Western Dakota Antique Club, Sewing and Quilting Clubs, and United Methodist Women. She was never one to sit still. To Shirley, living a life as a servant of God was a privilege.

Grateful to have shared her life and been a recipient of her love are her husband of 62 years, Cliff; her daughter, Deborah (Darrel) Kjerstad and grandchildren Lauren and Nolan; son, Rodney Kenoyer; son, Douglas (Rebecca) Kenoyer, grandchildren Jensen, Samuel and Dawson; her brothers-in-law, Don Kenoyer and Steve (Ann) Kenoyer; sister-in-law, Ila Kenoyer; her lifelong friend, Joan Kokesh; and their extended families.

She was preceded in death and will be welcomed in heaven by her parents; her sister, Ruby Morris; sister- in-law, Pat Kenoyer; and brother-in-law, Bob Kenoyer.

We are so thankful for the love and care she received, especially in these final months, from the staff at Edgewood in Rapid City and from Stillwater Hospice.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 4, at the Sturgis United Methodist Church, with visitation one hour prior.

A memorial has been established to the United Methodist Church of Sturgis.

