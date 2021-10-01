Shirley (Chili) Morris Lautenschlager 1931-2021

RAPID CITY | Shirley Morris Lautenschlager's adventure began on January 4, 1931 in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. Her father, Jarvis Morris, was the president of The Institute Polytechnico, which today is the Inter American University in San German, Puerto Rico. It was there that she learned her first language, Spanish. Her family lived in several locations where her father served as a Presbyterian minister. She attended Wooster College in Ohio, where she met Bob Lautenschlager who, in her words, always made her laugh. They were married on June 19, 1952. Her father performed a joint ceremony where sisters, Janet and Shirley, married their life-long partners.

While Chili's undergraduate degree was in speech, she took a job as an elementary teacher in 1964 at William Dennis Elementary in the Rockford Public Schools. This proved to be the start of a 20-year career in teaching. Throughout this time, she taught all levels from elementary in the Rockford Public Schools to graduate students at Rockford College, changing the lives of countless students. Chili's energy, enthusiasm, and curiosity spread throughout every one of her many classrooms. In 1972, she helped start the first alternative school in Rockford, known as Rockford Alternative Elementary School. This "open school" fostered a community based in intellectual curiosity and cooperation where adults and students were partners in lifelong learning.

Her expertise and passion was children's literature. The bookshelves of all her seven grandchildren still overflow with many of her favorites. Chili was a voracious reader, enjoying a diverse range of authors from Farley Mowat to Steven Hawking. She was also an avid quilter. Her favorite quilts were those she made for young adults going off to college. A pioneer in recycling, Chili turned old blue jeans into potholders, which continue to protect hands in kitchens from California to New York and many states in between.

Chili loved to travel. With Bob, they explored every corner of the United States. Their family summer trips to the National Parks sparked a love of nature that continues in all of their children and grandchildren. Her sense of adventure led her to experience six of the eight wonders of the world. In transcendence, she has surely crossed the Cliffs of Petra and Taj Mahal off her bucket list!

In retirement, Bob and Chili relocated to Rapid City, SD. Here she embraced the beauty of the red rocks and the community of people around her. She became an active member of the social action group, Democracy in Action. Whenever they were home from traveling, Chili and Bob spent Sundays cooking dozens of hard boiled eggs and distributing them at a local park that provided free nutritious meals to those in need.

Chili was a beautiful person with understated power. She was curious about people and their stories, always open to listening and learning more. She was kind, loving, and a joy to be around. Chili would be the first to tell you that she lived a happy, fortunate life, but she also understood her responsibility to advocate for others and not take more than she needed. She never missed a chance to eat dessert or feed someone who was hungry. She taught her children, grandchildren, and countless students to be responsible citizens and do good deeds for others. She will be dearly missed and remembered often.

Proceeding Chili in her passing are her parents, Jarvis and La Rue Morris; stepmother Edith Morris; husband Robert Merle Lautenschlager; and daughter Patricia Ann Lautenschlager. She is survived by her sisters, Mary Virginia Madden and Janet Morris Russell; son Robert Mark Lautenschlager (Lori Gustafson); daughters Ruth Elizabeth Thatcher (Rod Thatcher) and Rebecca Jane Lautenschlager (Brian Etling); son-in-law Charles Solverson; grandchildren Stephan Tyler Robert Solverson (Nancy Nisbet), Rebecca Ann Solverson (Sean Alexander), Charles Isaac Peter Solverson (Kira King), Cleone Rene Thatcher (Tyler Thomas), Virginia (Dia) Thatcher (Kevin Salazar), Samuel Nikolas Etling, and Charles Maxwell Etling; great grandchildren, Sol Robert Alexander and Chili Jo Ann Alexander.