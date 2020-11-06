Stanley E. Pzinski III

FOUR CORNERS, Wyo. | A man of few words was how you might describe this hardworking rancher, farmer, hunter and friend. If he said anything it was either going to be really funny or extremely blunt. Stanley Edward Pzinski III passed away peacefully at the family ranch surrounded by the ones he laughed with, lived for and loved on Nov. 3, 2020. He was a fierce warrior and a medical miracle.

Stanley was preceded in death by his father, Stanley II; his mother, Mabel; and his two beloved golden retrievers, Keisha and Colby. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Judi; his children and grandchildren: Lisa, Rick, Denton, and Riley Shaw; Stanley IV, Tanya, Makayla, and Paige Pzinski; Darbi, David, Jacob, and Kaitlyn Barnett; and Randi Marie, Kris, Kaden, and Kace Elliott; his two older sisters, Lorene (Eddie) Linke and Genevieve (John) Ellis and their families; as well as a host of lifelong friends and family that he hunted with, gambled and worked alongside.

The Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Newcastle, with burial to follow at the Greenwood Cemetery. A coffee will be held at the Flying V following the services. Visitation will be held Friday evening at Meridian Mortuary in Newcastle.