Stanley J. Kennard III

RAPID CITY | Stanley James Kennard III also known as James Steven Rice, 30, died on June 9, 2021. Wake services will be at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021. Both wake and funeral services will be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Rapid City with burial to follow the funeral at Mt. View Cemetery.