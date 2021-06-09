I want to thank everyone for your kind words, full hearts, and open arms. I am truly blessed to know so many who knew and loved my brother. This is by far the toughest thing I've yet to experience in life but it is made easier with the knowledge none of us are alone. Please if you need anything reach out to me, to family, to loved ones, to a friend or even a stranger. Know that in this great big world you are not and never have to be alone.

Makenzy Family June 9, 2021