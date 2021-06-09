Menu
Rapid City Journal
Stephen Ahrens-Myers
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Stephen Ahrens-Myers

BOX ELDER | Stephen Eric Ahrens-Myers, 30, died June 4, 2021.

Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street, Rapid, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Stephen was always such a light. He showed me kindness always and made me laugh constantly. He will be missed greatly.
Tara Tadlock
Friend
June 11, 2021
He was such a sweet young man. So sorry to hear this.
Jodie and Kent Tadlock
School
June 10, 2021
Genuinely a good guy and I don't say that about many people. I hope you found peace brother, you will be missed dearly. Love ya man
Reese
Friend
June 9, 2021
I want to thank everyone for your kind words, full hearts, and open arms. I am truly blessed to know so many who knew and loved my brother. This is by far the toughest thing I've yet to experience in life but it is made easier with the knowledge none of us are alone. Please if you need anything reach out to me, to family, to loved ones, to a friend or even a stranger. Know that in this great big world you are not and never have to be alone.
Makenzy
Family
June 9, 2021
