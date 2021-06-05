Menu
Stephen D. Miller
1973 - 2021
BORN
1973
DIED
2021
Stephen D. Miller

SIOUX FALLS | Stephen Dennis Miller, 47, passed away following a short period of hospice care at his home where, by his desire, he could share his remaining days with family and friends to reminisce and share in the stories that were his life. Steve went into the Dougherty Hospice House on May 10, where he died peacefully with his family by his side on May 18, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. CDT, with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, at the Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls.

Inurnment will be Monday, June 14 at the Canova Cemetery.

Steve is survived by his parents, Dennis and Diane Miller; sister, Jackie (Myron) Anderson; niece, Britney (Hunter) LaCroix (Emerson & Ella); nephew, Blake Anderson; and uncle, David (Nancy) North.

Full obituary can be found at www.heritagesfsd.com


Published by Rapid City Journal on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Prayer Service
3:30p.m.
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE, Sioux Falls, SD
Jun
13
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE, Sioux Falls, SD
