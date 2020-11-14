Steve J. Hawk

RAPID CITY | Steve J. Hawk, "Nazin iye" was born May 22, 1946, to Talton and Jennie Hawk in the Indian Camp near Crawford, Nebraska. He left to the spirit world on Nov. 7, 2020.

Steve attended school in Crawford and graduated from OCS in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. He attended the University of Colorado and Oglala Lakota College earning associate degrees in Early Childhood Studies and General Studies.

Steve spent much of his lifetime in service to the Oglala Sioux Tribe. He served as a patrol officer and then as Lieutenant of Police with the Bureau of Indian Affairs Tribal Police in the Wounded Knee District. He then moved on to serve as the Tribe's Prosecutor and to multiple appointments to the Tribe's Judiciary. He sat in the governing circle of the Tribe during the Iron Cloud Administration. He was involved in local and Reservation-wide politics. He was active in his Church and completed the four-year Lay Ministry Formation class to help the effort to lay a stronger foundation for the Lakota Catholic Church on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Steve is survived by his wife, Pru; his children, Nichelle, Dalene, Cristy, Stefany and Sean; his brother, Lambert Hawk (Mary); brother-in-law, Darold Forney; and his Grandchildren who he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Eileen (Stover) Hawk and son, Steve Jr.

Private family services are planned. His burial and Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials in Steve's honor may be made to Our Lady of the Sioux Catholic Church, PO Box 104, Oglala, South Dakota 57764, or your preferred charity.