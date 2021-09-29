Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Steven Arthur Custer
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home- Hot Springs
401 N. Garden Street
Hot Springs, SD

Steven Arthur Custer

RAPID CITY | On Saturday, September 25th, 2021, Steven Arthur Custer, loving husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 58.

Steven was born on November 2nd, 1962, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, to Charles and Nancy Custer.

After high school, Steven joined The United States Marine Corps, where he met his beautiful wife, Darlene Two Bulls. On February 14th, 1988, they were married and began a family. They raised two girls, Christina and Cheyenne, and two boys, Steven Alex and Connor. 

Steven had a passion for the outdoors. He loved to go camping and could usually be found enjoying the Black Hills while on his motorcycle. Steven had an even greater passion for family and loved ones, always including them on his adventures every chance he was able to. Steven was known for his quick wit, infectious laughter, and amazing dependability. 

Steven was preceded in death by his father, Charles and mother, Nancy.

Steven is survived by his wife, Darlene; his four children, Christina; Cheyenne; Steven Alex and Connor. He is also survived by his aunt, Karen Tsoukalas; his sister, Donna Clemens; three brothers, Charles; William, Chaz; and Grandson, Roran Arthur.

The family has requested private services for close family and friends.

Flowers or donations may be sent to Chamberlain-McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home- Hot Springs
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home- Hot Springs.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Karen Tsoukalas
October 5, 2021
Steve was a great and loyal man. So many good times and memories at his house in Leominster back in the day. Sorry that we lost communications after joined the service and He ended up locating in SD But glad to hold so many great memories. Thank you for your service Stevie, RIP my friend ...i will certainly keep your family in my prayers. God Bless.
Tom Allain
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results