Steven E. Wickstrom
FUNERAL HOME
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street
Rapid City, SD

Steven E. Wickstrom

IGLOO | Steven Eric Wickstrom, 66, passed away on Feb. 24, 2021 In Keystone SD.

Steve was born in Igloo, SD, to Harold and Lavonna Wickstrom on July 12, 1954. He went to school at Central High in Rapid City, later earning his Bachelor of Science in Colorado. He worked for the VA for over 20 years. He served in the Navy, and was awarded the National Defense Service Metal and Meritorious Unit Commendation. He was a member of the American Legion.

Steve is survived by his mother Lavonna, his son and daughter Jason and Desiree, his five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Steve was preceded in death by his father Harold and his brother Rod.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on March 22 at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, 632 St. Francis Street, Rapid City, SD. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.



Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Service
10:00a.m.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street, Rapid City, SD
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You will be missed lots. It was a pleasure working with you. RIP
Mike Hein
March 26, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country and to the VA - you will be missed - R.I.P.
KC
March 18, 2021
Oh brother you´ll be missed. Working at the va will never be the same without ya
JJ
March 18, 2021
