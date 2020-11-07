Susan Birkeland

NEW UNDERWOOD | Susanna (Montie) Birkeland passed away Nov. 4, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in New Underwood.

Susan was born April 12, 1925 to Fred and Juliana (Schmidt) Montie in Quilcene, Washington. She was the youngest of four children. Susan spent her childhood growing up in eastern South Dakota, specifically in the Wetonka and Aberdeen area. She graduated from Ipswich High School and then completed the One Year Rural Curriculum at Northern State Teacher's College in 1944.

Susan's first job was at Dupree teaching the 7th and 8th grades, a position she held for three years.

On June 9, 1946 she was united in marriage to Russell C. Birkeland and to this union seven children were born. She was active in Extension Club, Eastern Star, American Legion Auxiliary and the UCC Church quilting group. Susan worked as a bookkeeper for the Farmers State Bank 1st Insurance Agency for 10 years.

She moved to Spearfish in the Fall of 1993 and enjoyed the friendships of many, including several former Dupree residents. Susan loved to travel, visiting 49 states and some travels abroad. She also enjoyed scrapbooking, sewing and quilting.

Susan resided in Spearfish until October 2015, when she suffered a stroke, necessitating her move to the Good Samaritan Society.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children: Julie (Dennis) Christianson, Rapid City; Glenda (A.J.) Starr, Faith; Jim (Nancy) Birkeland, Rapid City; Kristi (Rick) Farlee, Lantry; Marc (Dawn) Birkeland, Huron; Brett Birkeland, Denver, CO; Colette (Rod) Hupp, Aladdin, WY; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Russell, in 1978; her parents; two sisters and one brother.

Susan's family is extremely grateful to the staff and residents at Good Samaritan for Mom's excellent care and their friendships.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Dupree.

A memorial has been established to the Good Samaritan Activity Fund in Susan's name. P.O. Box 327, New Underwood, SD 57761.

Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com