In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. A friend like you is a rare and wonderful one . I'm blessed because you are more than just a friend . I will hold your memory deep inside my heart . Until we meet again Dear Friend .I will always think of you , and when I see a butterfly I will know you are near . To her family , I'm so sorry for your loss she will be missed .

Barbara Frondle April 8, 2022