Suzanna "Suzi" Steggall
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Suzanna "Suzi" Steggall

BLACK HAWK - Suzanna "sUZI" Steggall, 58, Black Hawk, SD, passed away on April 6, 2022.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Apr. 14, 2022.
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Steve ,Laurie, Barbie Frondle
April 8, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. A friend like you is a rare and wonderful one . I'm blessed because you are more than just a friend . I will hold your memory deep inside my heart . Until we meet again Dear Friend .I will always think of you , and when I see a butterfly I will know you are near . To her family , I'm so sorry for your loss she will be missed .
Barbara Frondle
April 8, 2022
