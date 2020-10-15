Sylvia Jean (Jones) Sibilia

Oct 16, 1933 - Oct. 11, 2020

CENTENNIAL, Colo. | Sylvia Sibilia passed away peacefully on Oct. 11, 2020 of natural causes. She was 86.

Sylvia was born in Worthington, MN. Her youth was spent in various locations throughout the midwest and northern plains. She graduated from Rapid City High School in South Dakota in 1951. She married Joseph Poggioli of New York, a service member in the USAF. They had two children (Peter and Laura) and later divorced. Sylvia moved to Denver, where she lived for the remainder of her life. There she met John A. "Jack" Sibilia, they were married in 1962 and remained together until his death in 2018. She had two sons with Jack (Christopher and Patrick).

Sylvia was an active and engaged woman of many pursuits. She enjoyed the beautiful Colorado outdoors and spent many hours fishing at locations such as Beaver Lake and Grand Lake. She was well-known for years as a craftsman and artist working in Stained Glass. She kept a booth at the National Western Stock show for many years in addition to creating private commissions for homes and businesses throughout the Denver Metro area. All her life she loved games and gaming, and the pursuit of a rare deal or lucky break. For the last 30 years she had been a dedicated volunteer with the Cancer League of Colorado.

A beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, reliable friend, valued community member and long-suffering Broncos fan, Sylvia lived in generosity and compassion and raised a standard for love of life and kindness towards others that will survive her passing in those who knew her.

She is survived by her brother, Craig of California; children, Peter (Pam, deceased), Chris (Carla) of Colorado and Patrick (Kirsten) of New York; grandchildren Maggie, Whitney, Vanessa, Katie, Kylee, Hali, Django, and Wyatt; and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jack; brothers, Richard and Don; daughter, Laura; and great-grandson Kash.

The family will hold a private Celebration of Life in her honor.

Donations in her name to Cancer League of Colorado are appreciated.