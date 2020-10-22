Teresa I. Peters

RAPID CITY | Teresa Irene Peters passed away on Oct. 21, 2020 after a 29-month battle with cancer.

She was born Dec. 18, 1962, in Oxnard, CA, to Charles and Frieda Peters. Teresa enjoyed growing up in a Southern California beach town and worked through high school and college as a summer lifeguard. She graduated from the University of California in Santa Barbara in 1985 and spent nine years working for municipalities in Parks and Recreation leadership positions.

In 1990 she married Bill Ashley and together they raised three wonderful children. The family moved to Utah in 1994 allowing Teresa to be a stay-at-home mom. A job she found the most challenging and rewarding of her life. In 2000, the family moved to Rapid City. Teresa absolutely loved the Black Hills. She enjoyed hiking, camping and kayaking. More then anything, she enjoyed doing these things with family and friends. Teresa lived her life much like she fought her illness, with grace and humor. Always quick with a joke, always giving respect to those around her. A big Thank You to all that have supported Teresa and her family during the course of her treatment.

Teresa is survived by her husband of 30 years and best friend of 33 years, Bill Ashley; her sons, Nick (Kaitlin) and Matt (Rachel); her daughter, Kate (Anthony); her sisters, Kathryn, Pam (Floyd); brother, Mike (Donna); as well as several nieces and nephews and of course her dog, Kolby.

A private Celebration will be held next year.

Kirk Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.