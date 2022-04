Thelma Joan Bradley

STURGIS | Thelma Joan Bradley, 84, died Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Monument Health Sturgis, SD. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, 5-7 pm, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, SD, with a rosary prayer service at 7 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, 1:00 pm, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis. Interment will be at St. Aloysius Cemetery, Sturgis, SD. Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com.