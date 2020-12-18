Thelma Sandgren

HETTINGER, N.D. | On the morning of Dec. 9, 2020, Thelma Sandgren, who many knew as Tim, peacefully went to be with Jesus and her loved ones who had gone before her. She was born on Sept. 13, 1926, on the family homestead in rural Perkins County, the eldest of six children born to Marie (Stuit) and Gilbert VanWyk. She attended grade school at East Fredlund School and went on to graduate from Hettinger High School, one of 44 in the Class of 1944. After graduation she was employed at a bank in Hettinger until she was united in marriage to Francis "Bud" Sandgren on Dec. 16, 1947.

They made their home on a ranch in the Rosebud community west of Shadehill, SD. They raised five children on that ranch. She also raised a number of domestic and not too domestic animals. She continued to live on and run the ranch after Bud passed away in 2004. She took an apartment in Bison, SD, during the winter months but if the weather allowed, she was where her heart was, on the ranch. In the Fall of 2017, she was hospitalized and later was moved to the Five Counties Nursing Home in Lemmon. In May of the following year she was strong enough to move to Western Horizons Assisted Living Center in Hettinger, where she enjoyed the remainder of her days.

Thelma loved her family. She demonstrated that love by fixing their favorite meal or baking their favorite goodies whenever they came for a visit. She was a consummate organizer and hostess. She served in leadership roles for the Rosebud Ladies Aide, Farmerettes Extension, township board, cancer board, and Lodgepole ice cream social to name a few. She loved to entertain. Many card parties, family reunions, and community picnics were hosted at the ranch. If you were ever to her home, whether it be the ranch or her apartment in town, she had coffee and homemade goodies to offer you. She was a lifelong member of the Holland Center Christian Reform Church and a regular parishioner of the Rosebud Lutheran Church. She also enjoyed attending services at churches of various other denominations.

Left to mourn her passing are her children: Mariette (Alton) Cornella, Steve (Susan) Sandgren, Georgia Sandgren, Mark (Linda) Sandgren and James (Marci) Sandgren; grandchildren: Scott (Danielle) Cornella, Terry (Rachel) Cornella, Allison (Dan) Hanson, DeeAndra (Wayne) Stevens, Lesley (Cody) Kling, Rachel (Kyle) Dalzell, and Kylee Sandgren; great-grandchildren: Preston Cornella; Riley, Megan, and Marley Cornella; Elizabeth and Bennett Hanson; Natalie and Eden Stevens, Tucker and Bridger Kling; and Eli Dalzell; brother, Warren VanWyk; sister, Gladys Vliem; brothers-in-law, Dean Anderson, David Sandgren, Paul (Evelyn) Sandgren, John (Sharon) Sandgren, Joe Sandgren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bud; her youngest grandson, Matthew; brothers, Buster and Rodney in infancy; sister, Elaine; brothers-in-law, James "Jim" Vliem, George Sandgren, and Albert Weaver; and sisters-in-law, Carolyn VanWyk, Elaine Sandgren, Shirley Weaver, and Phyllis Sandgren.

Public visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Lemmon, SD, and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20, at Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Bison, followed by a Service of Remembrance at 4 p.m. for those that want to attend.

Private family celebration of Thelma's life will be on Monday, Dec. 21, and burial will be at Rosebud Cemetery, Shadehill, SD.

Memorials have been established to the Rosebud and Holland Center Cemeteries, the Matthew Sandgren Memorial Scholarship Fund, or a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent through our website at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com