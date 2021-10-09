Menu
Theresa A. Wood
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Theresa A. (Hays) Wood

RAPID CITY | Theresa A. (Hays) Wood joined her husband in Heaven on September 27th, 2021, while residing at Walworth County Care Center, Selby, SD.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with 6:30 p.m. Prayer service on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City.

In lieu of flowers memorials will be directed to the Walworth County Care Center.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City. www.kirkfuneralhome.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street, Rapid, SD
Oct
14
Prayer Service
6:30p.m.
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street, Rapid, SD
Oct
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street, Rapid, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
