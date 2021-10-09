Theresa A. (Hays) Wood

RAPID CITY | Theresa A. (Hays) Wood joined her husband in Heaven on September 27th, 2021, while residing at Walworth County Care Center, Selby, SD.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with 6:30 p.m. Prayer service on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City.

In lieu of flowers memorials will be directed to the Walworth County Care Center.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City. www.kirkfuneralhome.com.