Thomas Boomersbach

RAPID CITY | Thomas Bommersbach, 92, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Hospice House in Rapid City. Due to COVID restriction, a private funeral was held at that time. A public Memorial Mass is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.

Tom was the sixth of 11 children born to Joseph and Veronica (Gerle) Bommersbach, who immigrated from Europe.

Tom attended school in Oakes, ND, until his junior year of high school when he chose to leave school to take over his Dad's job with the railroad, due to his Dad's poor health. Before Tom could return to high school, he was drafted. He entered the U.S. Army in 1945 as a combat engineer. He served for eight months before being discharged.

After the Army, he completed a four-year apprenticeship as a journeyman machinist in Huron. He was assigned to the C&NW Railroad as Mechanic-in-Charge. He was transferred to Pierre, where he met the love of his life, JoAn Kraus. His job transferred him to Rapid City in 1968.

Receiving a high school diploma was important to him. He attended St. Thomas More High School to complete the last credits he needed to receive his diploma. He graduated in 1993, the same year as his grandson, Jeremy.

Tom retired after 42 years with the C&NW Railroad. For Tom, retirement did not mean relaxing. He was an avid volunteer for Hospice, Meals-on-Wheels, RSVP, hospital ministry and Knights of Columbus. Tom was a member of Knights of Columbus for over 50 years and was proud to have served as Grand Knight from 1989-1991 and honored as Knight of the Year for the State of South Dakota in 1996. He also took pride in being a blood donor, having donated over nine gallons of blood during his lifetime.

Tom enjoyed working in his shop, especially working on wood projects. He made plant stands, picture frames and bird houses. He also enjoyed playing whist with his buddies at the Knights of Columbus Hall, as well as meeting for coffee at McDonalds. Tom loved to travel. He traveled with his brother Ben to Rome, as well as the Ukraine to look up family. He attended World Youth Day in 2002. He made several trips to Canada in his lifetime to visit relatives. Many of those trips included taking one or more of the grandkids. One of his most memorable trips was mushing a dogsled at the Arctic Circle at the age of 76.

Tom's Catholic faith was the cornerstone of his life. He was a faithful member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help from the time he moved to Rapid City until his death and was a member of the choir for many years.

Grateful to have shared his life are his daughters: Margo Williamson, Jo Rose, Becky Jetson, Jane Dean, Robin Bommersbach and Susan (Robert) Athans, all of Rapid City, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchild, his sister, Mary Hill and brother, Charles, both of Arizona. He was preceded in death by his wonderful wife, JoAn, his parents, and eight siblings.