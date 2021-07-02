Menu
Thomas Borella
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Thomas Borella

RAPID CITY | Thomas Borella, 62, died peacefully at Monument Health on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Tom was born Nov. 11, 1958 in Rapid City, the son of Lou and Edna Borella. Tom lived with his parents until 2003 after which he resided at the Black Hills Works group home on Sitka Street.

Tom had an infectious laugh and there was never a dull moment while in his presence. He was very close to his immediate family. His nieces and cousins were important to him. He was always the center of attention and had the unique ability of remembering everyone's birthdays. Tom and his brother, Perry, were inseparable and spent numerous hours going to Post 22 games, hunting, fishing, and exploring the many sparsely traveled roads in the immediate area. Lately, they could be seen in their ugly green van waving their hands in the air and singing to the many songs of the 60's. The highlight of Tom's life was when his sister, Jane, frequently visited from San Diego. They also had a special bond and he always cherished those moments.

Tom is survived by his brother, Perry, and his wife, Mary; his sister, Jane Duggan, and her husband, Matt; and his nieces and cousins.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, at the Kirk Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 9, at the Cathedral, followed by his burial at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at Black Hills Works Foundation, 514 Mt. Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST., Rapid City, SD
Jul
9
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST., Rapid City, SD
Jul
9
Burial
Black Hills National Cemetery
near Sturgis, SD
I felt like I knew Tom after hearing all the great, uplifting stories about him throughout his life. Sister Jane, and brother Perry sure loved him and they so enjoyed their times together. Condolences to them and their families, and to all those who were privileged to experience Tom's joy.
Jane Springer
Friend
July 7, 2021
Perry, sorry for your loss. Doug & Angie
Doug Kasch
Friend
July 4, 2021
Very sorry to hear about Tom It was always a great joy When I would see him Sorry for your loss
Lynn delameter
Friend
July 3, 2021
My condolences to all
Dennis Buum
Other
July 2, 2021
