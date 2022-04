Thomas Alan Escott

RAPID CITY | After a ten-year battle with dementia Thomas Alan Escott, 73, passed away on September 19, 2021.

Committal services will be 9:30 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Black Hills National Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11:30 a.m. at the VFW 420 Main Street Rapid City.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkade funerals.com..