Thomas O. (Tom) Gibson

Rapid City | Thomas O. 'Tom' Gibson, 82, died Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Tom was born September 14, 1939, in Emmons County, North Dakota, to Earl and Cora (Renskers) Gibson. He graduated from Timber Lake High School. Tom enlisted into the US Air Force in 1961 and proudly served our country for 22 years. He was honorably discharged in 1983 at the rank of MSgt.

Tom married Victoria Gusman on January 15, 1972. After he retired he worked for Rapid City Public Schools for over 20 years as a custodian at Pinedale Elementary.

He was a member of TREA, the American Legion, and DAV. Tom was a jack of all trades and could fix anything. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.

Tom will be remembered for being a loving husband and loyal to his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, twin brother, Orville; brother, Arthur; two sisters: Elsie Page and Marlene Amerine.

He is survived by his wife, Victoria Gibson, Rapid City; stepson, Kevin Lanners, Mitchell, SD; nephew, Dale Page, Sioux Falls, SD; brother, Willis Gibson; and a large extended family.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior.

Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis with full military honors rendered by the Ellsworth Air Force Base Honor Guard.

His online guestbook is available at www.osheimschmidt.com.