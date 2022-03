Thomas L. Hilgemeier

RAPID CITY | Thomas L. Hilgemeier, 77, died Sept. 3, 2021.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with 7 p.m. prayer services on Friday, Sept. 10, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Zion Lutheran Church.

Inurnment will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.