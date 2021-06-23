Thomas 'Mick' Megown

CHEYENNE, Wyo. | Thomas J. "Mick" Megown, 80, passed away June 18, 2021, at his home.

Mick was born August 9, 1940, in Alliance, NE. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Samuel H. and Elizabeth J. Megown.

From the age of 4, his home was at 234 Pine Street, Chadron, NE, until he married the love of his life, Ann Tuton. He spent summers playing baseball with friends on Dr. Eric DeFlon's empty lot at Third and Pine Streets. He attended kindergarten through high school in Chadron, graduating in 1958. He was a starter on excellent Cardinals' football and basketball teams, and remained friends with many classmates and teammates throughout his lifetime.

Chadron remained his hometown while he traveled far and wide throughout his life.

He attended Chadron State College and earned bachelor's and master's degrees in education. He played basketball and baseball for the Eagles and was the basketball team's leading scorer as a senior in 1962-63, when he was elected the college's "Mr. Eagle." While earning his master's degree, he helped coach the CSC football and basketball teams.

During his time at CSC, he met Ann Tuton. For Mick, it was love at first sight. It took Ann only a month and a half before she agreed to become his wife. They were married on May 29, 1963 and recently celebrated 58 years together. Their love and commitment to one another was evident every day.

Mick spent his career as an educator. He taught about four years before he moved into school administration. His career involved many schools in five states. Mick and Ann moved 30 times. Mick believed, as Lee Marvin sang, he was "Born Under a Wandering Star."

With Ann at his side, he concluded his career in a unique way, serving five years as principal at the Kaktovik Public Schools at Point Barrow, Alaska, the farthest north community in North America.

Mick knew no strangers. There was not a person he would deny one of his "old and moldy" jokes, as Ann would say. When asked how he was doing, he would always reply, "Great, fantastic, and fun to be with." He loved to tell stories and always had many available to captivate his audience. In particular, he followed politics and Husker sports, and shared his opinion about both on a regular basis. He also remained a Chadron State sports booster and entertained many with his outgoing personality on the golf course. Upon retirement, golf became his mainstay.

Mick and Ann had two children, Mack D. Megown and Mindi B. (Megown) Loyd. Mack is married to Annette Megown and lives in the Las Vegas area. Mindi is married to Steve Loyd of Cheyenne. Mick had three grandchildren: Jace Loyd, Mickenzi Loyd and Kelly Megown. Jace is married to Marriah (Zumbrennen) Loyd. Mickenzi is engaged to Andrew Corbine. The Megowns also have one great-granddaughter, Bristol Loyd. He loved his children and grandchildren very much and was very proud of the people they have become.

Other survivors include his brother- and sister-in-law, Stan and Ann Tuton of Mills, NE; sister-in-law, Kathy Tuton of Thedford; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Herb Griffith; parents-in-law, DeWitt and Bernice Tuton; brother- and sister-in-law, Gary and Glenda Tuton and nephew, Mark Tuton.

An "afternoon of remembrance" to celebrate Mick's life will be Saturday, July 10, beginning at 1 p.m. at the family home near Cheyenne. Please contact Mindi Loyd by email: [email protected] for the address and additional details.