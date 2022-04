Tim Sanftner

KADOKA | Tim Sanftner, 49, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Memorial visitation begins at 4 p.m., with a 6 p.m. Masonic service on Sunday, June 27, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, at the church. Burial will be at the the Belvidere Community Cemetery.