Timothy Rosene

RAPID CITY | Tim, beloved son of Ralph and Dr. Linda Rosene of Rapid City, died of diabetes complications on Oct. 4, 2020.

Tim was born Jan. 15, 1964 on the Standing Rock Reservation. In 1970, Tim came home to his Rosene family and was a longtime resident of Rapid City.

Tim is survived by his brother, Russ Rosene of TN; his sister, Leigh Rosene Shepard, his nephew, Ryan, and his nieces, Grayson and Berkeley, all of TX. Tim is loved by his close AA friends and his many aunts, uncles and cousins living across North America.

Tim was a proud Lakota and is a Dakota Lions Sight and Health Organization donor.

A "Celebration of Tim" is planned in December, for his family and friends.

Memorials can be made to the Journey Learning Museum Center of Rapid City.