Menu
Search
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Timothy Rosene

Timothy Rosene

RAPID CITY | Tim, beloved son of Ralph and Dr. Linda Rosene of Rapid City, died of diabetes complications on Oct. 4, 2020.

Tim was born Jan. 15, 1964 on the Standing Rock Reservation. In 1970, Tim came home to his Rosene family and was a longtime resident of Rapid City.

Tim is survived by his brother, Russ Rosene of TN; his sister, Leigh Rosene Shepard, his nephew, Ryan, and his nieces, Grayson and Berkeley, all of TX. Tim is loved by his close AA friends and his many aunts, uncles and cousins living across North America.

Tim was a proud Lakota and is a Dakota Lions Sight and Health Organization donor.

A "Celebration of Tim" is planned in December, for his family and friends.

Memorials can be made to the Journey Learning Museum Center of Rapid City.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Rapid City Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.