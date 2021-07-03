Menu
Tom Rathbun
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Tom Rathbun

RAPID CITY | Tom Rathbun, 66, was welcomed to his eternal home on June 26, 2021, at home surrounded by his loved ones after a short, but aggressive battle with cancer.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 9, at Fountain Springs Church, 2100 N Plaza Drive.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Susan Rathbun at 4740 Summerset Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702 as the family is still choosing how to honor Tom with memorials.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard, Rapid City, SD
Jul
9
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Fountain Springs Church
2100 N Plaza Drive, SD
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
July 2, 2021
