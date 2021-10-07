Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Toni R. Schmidt
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021

Toni R Schmidt

Toni R Schmidt went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on 10/2/2021. Toni was born August 25, 1947 and grew up in Rapid City, SD. She moved to Washington state where she raised her family and became deeply involved with the Christian faith. She became a master gardener and accomplished writer and taught gardening and herbal classes at the local college. She returned to Rapid City, SD in 1993 where she and her family began their espresso business and spent many years in the gardener's club where she taught classes. Her entire life, Toni gave selflessly to countless civic and religious groups and was involved with organizations including: CareNet, MOPS, Master Gardeners, Saturday Night Alive, Christian Heritage Alliance, Crisis Pregnancy Center and Canyon Lake Activity Center Writer's Group. She was also very active in several local churches and loved the Lord and all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Marjorie Frey; and brother, Kenneth Frey. Toni is survived by her daughter, Marti Schmidt, three sons and two grandsons. She will be forever remembered for her generous hugs, beautiful smile, and the sweet sentences she would always say in conversation, "Hello, my dear one" and "I love you". A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 1PM at Destiny Foursquare Church, 1001 E Philadelphia St, Rapid City, SD 57701.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Destiny Foursquare Church
1001 E Philadelphia St, Rapid City, SD
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
So very sorry to hear of Toni's passing. She was a very special person.
Sharon Johnson. [Frey]
Family
February 1, 2022
I loved learning to know Toni as part of the Creative Writers group. I recall the day she wrote about her childhood bedroom. When she described it, I could picture her in the room. Not with purple hair but likely a purple ribbon in her hair. I´ll miss her.
Rose Kelley
Friend
November 7, 2021
My mother was deeply loved and left us far too soon. I don´t know how I will go on without her and the gaping hole left in my heart is nearly unbearable. Until we meet again, dearest momma. Your daughter, Marti
Marti Schmidt
Family
October 19, 2021
We shared so much together growing up on West South St. So thankful that she loved her Saviour Jesus Christ.
Eileen Stomprud
Friend
October 13, 2021
So sorry to hear of Toni´s passing. Will always cherish our wonderful times together. She was a very loving person.
Phillis (Hajek) Neal
Family
October 10, 2021
Toni was a valuable member of the Pennington County Master Gardeners. She often was called on to share her interest and enthusiasm about growing and using herbs. The last time she gave a talk at the Central States Fair horticulture building, the speaker after her had an emergency and couldn't come, so Toni gave an extended talk! She wasn't flustered at all, she knew it well enough to just seque into another facet of her knowledge of herbs.
Sheila and Joe Hillberry
Other
October 9, 2021
It is just so sad that you are no longer on this earth. May you spread your wings and soar to higher levels. I will miss you but still have so many fond memories of our time together.
JoAnn Hajek
Family
October 9, 2021
Toni took me under her wing many years ago, we met in Washington St and when I moved to Rapid City she was always there for me, We became more like sisters than friends I could call day or night and know she would be there. Heaven has gained a true Angel, I will call upon you in my prayers. I am so sorry for your loss.
Nancy McCartney
Friend
October 7, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Toni was a very sweet person who will be missed very much! See you in heaven, Toni!
Dawn Pence
Friend
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results