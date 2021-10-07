Toni R Schmidt

Toni R Schmidt went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on 10/2/2021. Toni was born August 25, 1947 and grew up in Rapid City, SD. She moved to Washington state where she raised her family and became deeply involved with the Christian faith. She became a master gardener and accomplished writer and taught gardening and herbal classes at the local college. She returned to Rapid City, SD in 1993 where she and her family began their espresso business and spent many years in the gardener's club where she taught classes. Her entire life, Toni gave selflessly to countless civic and religious groups and was involved with organizations including: CareNet, MOPS, Master Gardeners, Saturday Night Alive, Christian Heritage Alliance, Crisis Pregnancy Center and Canyon Lake Activity Center Writer's Group. She was also very active in several local churches and loved the Lord and all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Marjorie Frey; and brother, Kenneth Frey. Toni is survived by her daughter, Marti Schmidt, three sons and two grandsons. She will be forever remembered for her generous hugs, beautiful smile, and the sweet sentences she would always say in conversation, "Hello, my dear one" and "I love you". A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 1PM at Destiny Foursquare Church, 1001 E Philadelphia St, Rapid City, SD 57701.