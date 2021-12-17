Menu
Trey Dilan Scott
1994 - 2021
BORN
1994
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street
Rapid City, SD

Trey Dilan Scott

RAPID CITY | Trey Dilan Scott, 27, of Rapid City, passed away December 13, 2021. Trey was born November 18, 1994 in Casper, Wyoming to Lori Aston and Wyatt Molzahn. He grew up in Rapid City and graduated from Central High School in 2013. In 2015 Trey welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Fynlee Scott, who was the light of his life! He will be remembered as a kindhearted, gentle soul who touched the hearts of many. Trey is survived by his daughter, Fynlee, mother, Lori, father, Wyatt, 5 brothers, Marcus, Vaughn, Tucker, McCoy and Trevor, and sister, Teagan. As well as his grandparents, Nanny, Papa, Ron, Gerald and Marie, in addition to many other family members and countless friends. Services will be held at 10am on Saturday, December 18th at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Service
10:00a.m.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street, Rapid City, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Jay
January 12, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jalyn
Family
January 11, 2022
Our thoughts are with all of you during this sad time. We pray you will treasure the many memories you have of him and pass those on to the daughter he loved and cherished.
Dale & Marjorie Coate
Family
December 17, 2021
