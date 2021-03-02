Sponsored by Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
So many years of friendship...
So sorry to hear about Ursula´s passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
Margit Reed
March 4, 2021
Goodbye...for awhile. my friend. Margit Hale
Marvin Hale
March 3, 2021
I´m so very sorry to learn of Ursula´s passing. She was always very (VERY) kind to me and was one of the most generous, thoughtful people I´ve known. She always smiled and was so proud of her delightful German heritage. She was a gem.
Patti Johnle
March 2, 2021
I was so saddened to see the loss of Ursula. I only met her once, but she was quite a lady and clearly very proud of her family, especially the grandkids. I will miss her. I am so sorry for your loss.