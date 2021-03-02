Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ursula F. Frasch
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Ursula F. Frasch

RAPID CITY | Ursula Flora Frasch, 85, died Feb. 27, 2021.

Kirk Funeral Home


Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Memorial service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street, Rapid City, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
So many years of friendship... So sorry to hear about Ursula´s passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
Margit Reed
March 4, 2021
Goodbye...for awhile. my friend. Margit Hale
Marvin Hale
March 3, 2021
I´m so very sorry to learn of Ursula´s passing. She was always very (VERY) kind to me and was one of the most generous, thoughtful people I´ve known. She always smiled and was so proud of her delightful German heritage. She was a gem.
Patti Johnle
March 2, 2021
I was so saddened to see the loss of Ursula. I only met her once, but she was quite a lady and clearly very proud of her family, especially the grandkids. I will miss her. I am so sorry for your loss.
Dawn Pence from Care-A-Ride
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results