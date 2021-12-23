Menu
Valerie "Val" Oldenberg
FUNERAL HOME
Rush Funeral Home
165 E Hwy 14
Philip, SD

Valerie "Val" Oldenberg

PHILIP | Valerie "Val" Oldenberg of Philip, South Dakota, died on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at her home near Philip at the age of 41.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Rush Funeral Home in Philip.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the American Legion Hall in Philip with Pastor Kathy Chesney officiating.

Burial will military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Rush Funeral Home.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
the American Legion Hall
Philip, SD
Dec
28
Burial
2:30p.m.
Black Hills National Cemetery
Sturgis, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Rush Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Valerie passing, Valerie will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
DONALD GOODSELL
Friend
December 24, 2021
We're sending our condolences for the Oldenberg family.
Annette & Larry St.Denis
Friend
December 23, 2021
