Velma J. Austin

TACOMA, Wash. | Velma Joan (Morrill) Ross Austin, 91, died April 21, 2020, in Tacoma, due to reoccurring cancer.

She was born in Sturgis, South Dakota to Earl and Margaret (Hayes) Morrill. Her father was a district attorney, state senator, mayor and handled the legal paperwork and advice for the start of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rallies. Her mother was often an office holder in many organizations.

Velma was preceded in death by her parents; her former spouse, Harold "Hal" Ross who was the father of her children; and siblings Betty Killian, Lois Watson, Earlene Boggs, David Morrill, and Sharon Morrill.

She is survived by her spouse, Charles Austin; children, Michael (Sheryl) Ross, Meryl Pelletier, Martine (Terry) Roth, Maria Corkern, and stepdaughter Joyce Austin; siblings, Carolyn (Ben) Werner and John (Sandra) Morrill; sister-in-law, Marybeth Austin; as well as eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson' plus numerous step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Velma graduated from Sturgis High School in 1947. After marrying in 1948, she led a life of travel beginning as a military wife, including many trips to France where she lived for three years. In addition to raising a family, she was the first female editor of the oldest newspaper in New York State, The Waterloo Observer. She also worked in real estate and had her own antique shop in Sequim and Tacoma for decades, specializing in antique dolls up until her death.

Velma was also an artist, singer, and pianist who played for churches and directed choirs over the years, including playing piano for church services at the assisted living home where she lived. One of her greatest memories was playing a small, field, pump organ for US troops in Saumur, France at an Easter sunrise service.

Throughout her travels and life, Velma belonged to several organizations and churches, beginning with First United Methodist Church, Sturgis, SD. She also belonged to PEO (Tacoma, WA), Eastern Star (Sturgis, SD), and local doll clubs in WA.

Velma was a classy, intelligent woman who loved fine dining, the arts, fashion, sewing and baking. She had an infectious laugh, and was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. In her words, "My greatest achievement in life was the raising of my four children."

Due to the Covid pandemic, Velma's memorial service was delayed; however, a service and interment of ashes will now take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.