I love you grandma! Forever In our hearts! You will be missed I know your looking down on us all smiling! I will hold our memories close to my heart and everything you did for us over the over years! School shopping to playing in the yard! All Christmas at your house! I was blessed with best grandma! Such a caring loving soul! I pray ill become half women you were! Rest easy tell grandpa sandy and my mom hi for me! Love you!

Ariel conger March 18, 2021