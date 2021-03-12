Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vera H. Mason
FUNERAL HOME
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street
Rapid City, SD

Vera H. Mason

RAPID CITY | Vera Helen Mason, 94, died March 3, 2021.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home


Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I love you grandma! Forever In our hearts! You will be missed I know your looking down on us all smiling! I will hold our memories close to my heart and everything you did for us over the over years! School shopping to playing in the yard! All Christmas at your house! I was blessed with best grandma! Such a caring loving soul! I pray ill become half women you were! Rest easy tell grandpa sandy and my mom hi for me! Love you!
Ariel conger
March 18, 2021
I send my sympathies to the family. She was a good neighbor. I will miss her.
Marcia Whiting
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results