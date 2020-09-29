Menu
Verle Pierce
1935 - 2020
BORN
December 20, 1935
DIED
September 27, 2020
BELLE FOURCHE | Verle Pierce, 84, died Sept. 27, 2020 at the Hospice House in Rapid City, SD.
Verle was born December 20, 1935 in Belle Fourche to Alfred "Swede" and Edith (Johnstone) Pierce.
He is survived by his sons, Jess (Patti) Pierce of Gillette, WY and John (Kris) Pierce of Hulett, WY; grandchildren, Adam Pierce, Bob (Amy) Pierce, Dane (JaNel) Carr, Cristina Bryan (Jerry Lower) Shawn Bryan and Jamie Pierce; great grandchildren, Melissa Pierce, Lincoln Pierce, Stella Pierce, Liam Carr and Daxton Pierce; lifelong friend, Sherry Farwell and caring neighbors Al and Evelyn Sohmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Edith Pierce; daughter, Lana Pierce Bryan; grandson, Ryan Pierce and his wife, Bonnie Pierce.
WELCOME TO HEAVEN COWBOY YOUR ENTRY FEES ARE PAID
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1 at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com
Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kline Funeral Chapel
838 State St, Belle Fourche, SD 57717
Oct
1
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Pine Slope Cemetery
, Belle Fourche, South Dakota 57717
Kline Funeral Chapel
