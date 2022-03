Vernon D. Fischer

RAPID CITY | Vernon D. Fischer, 89, died Sept. 6, 2021.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Inurnment will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home