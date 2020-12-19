Vernon Steen

Dec. 10, 1937 to Dec. 9, 2020

RAPID CITY | Vernon Steen, 82, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 in a Sturgis Long Term Care unit.

Vernon was born Dec. 10, 1937 in Kenmare, ND, the son of Carl and Edna (Rasmusson) Steen. He spent his early years in the Kenmare area. Later he moved to Minot, ND, graduating from Minot High School.

Vernon entered the U.S. Army in December 1959 and spent three years in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1962. Vernon returned to Minot and married Barbara "Jo" (Brodehl) Steen on June 15, 1962. Vernon was employed with Great Northern Railroad/BNSF for 39 years until his retirement in 1999. Vernon and Barbara had two children, Sandra and Alan.

Vernon enjoyed growing sweet corn with his antique equipment. Many people would drive through the yard west of Burlington to buy corn from Jo or out of his rusty green pickup at the Kmart parking lot. Toward the end of his farming career he had his grandkids involved. They learned important life skills such as how to use a hoe. He was an excellent gardener raising giant pumpkins and sunflowers for his grandkids. He always had time for his grandkids making s'mores in the front yard or fishing in the river. Vern was extremely generous and would not let anyone go without anything they needed.

Later in life Vernon was happy to grab his bag chair any time to listen to music in the Black Hills. He loved trips to Deadwood and touring the hills.

Vernon is survived by his daughter, Sandra (Monte) Monger, grandson, Wiley Monger, and granddaughters, Miranda and Marissa Monger, all of Rapid City; sister-in-law, Gaye Wolff (Don), North Bend, WA; brother-in-law, James Tranby, Des Lacs, ND; and several nieces and nephews.

Vernon was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jo; his son, Alan Steen; his parents, Carl and Edna Steen; brothers, Howard, Lenard and Selmer Steen; sisters, Cora Schieferstein and Carol Rosenthal; father and mother-in-law, Oscar and Ella Brodehl; and sister-in-law, Sharon Tranby.

A memorial service was held on Thursday, Dec. 17, at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home in Minot. The service was recorded for the public to view and can be accessed by going to YouTube /ka href=https:/www.youtube.comhannelCkw5wBH7W_IUwKUcuLvhgOw/t. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Minot. Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at www.thompsonlarson.com