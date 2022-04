Verona Vroman

BUFFALO | Verona Vroman, 94, died Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

Celebration of Life services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will be at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.