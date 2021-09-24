Menu
Veronica Veronica Christine Reese
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street
Rapid City, SD

Veronica (Nicky) Christine Reese

RAPID CITY | Veronica (Nicky) Christine Reese, 70, of Rapid City, SD passed away September 21st at Rapid City Monument Health.

Nicky was a resident of the Rapid City area almost all of her life. She was well known for owning a thriving woman's health club, Spa 80 for woman. Nicky was mom to some, Boss to others and a friend to all. Her unexpected death has left us all in shock. We invite all friends and family to morn together on Sunday, October 3rd at Wilson Park at 5:00 p.m.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 29, 2021.
