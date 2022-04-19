Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vicki Vines
FUNERAL HOME
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
715 National Street
Belle Fourche, SD
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 22 2022
2:00p.m.
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills
Send Flowers

Vicki Vines

BELLE FOURCHE - Vicki Vines, age 74, of Belle Fourche, died Sunday, April 17, 2022 with her loving family by her side.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis. Following, there will be an open house celebration at the Belle Fourche Country Club at 4:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Vicki's service will be broadcasted live online from her obituary page, located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Apr. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills
715 National Street, Belle Fourche, SD
Apr
22
Graveside service
3:30p.m.
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive, Sturgis, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.