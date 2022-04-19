Vicki Vines

BELLE FOURCHE - Vicki Vines, age 74, of Belle Fourche, died Sunday, April 17, 2022 with her loving family by her side.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis. Following, there will be an open house celebration at the Belle Fourche Country Club at 4:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Vicki's service will be broadcasted live online from her obituary page, located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.