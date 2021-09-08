There are no words one can say that will ease the pain and sorrow of losing Andy. My heart aches for Andy as well as the family. You´re all in my thoughts & in my prayers now and the days to come. May the Lord lay His healing hand upon you to ease your pain and comfort you as only he can. Love you, Lori



P.S. Kristi, I feel for you & my heart goes out to you and I would give anything to bring Andy back for you. You are so strong~stronger than you know. God will give you the strength you need. There are many, many people who love you and are there for you, including me. Love you!

Lori Shaffer Other September 12, 2021