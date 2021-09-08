Menu
Vincent Finkhouse III
1991 - 2021
BORN
1991
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Vincent Finkhouse III

RAPID CITY | Vincent Andrew Finkhouse III, 29, died Sept. 4, 2021.

Kirk Funeral Home


Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street, Rapid, SD
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lori Shaffer
September 12, 2021
There are no words one can say that will ease the pain and sorrow of losing Andy. My heart aches for Andy as well as the family. You´re all in my thoughts & in my prayers now and the days to come. May the Lord lay His healing hand upon you to ease your pain and comfort you as only he can. Love you, Lori

P.S. Kristi, I feel for you & my heart goes out to you and I would give anything to bring Andy back for you. You are so strong~stronger than you know. God will give you the strength you need. There are many, many people who love you and are there for you, including me. Love you!
Lori Shaffer
September 12, 2021
My heart breaks for all of you. My deepest sympathy, your in my thoughts and prayers. Hugs for all.
Susan Ganje
September 7, 2021
