We are not able to attend the visitation or funeral service. Ginny was a very special lady! We knew Ginny after she married Keith, who was a friend to both of us and college classmate of Gary´s. So sorry for your loss! You will shed many a tear and maybe even a chuckle or two as you recall all of your special times together. Our prayers are will you and your family.

Karen and Gary Tobiason Friend July 3, 2021