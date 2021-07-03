Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia A. Moore
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Virginia A. Moore

RAPID CITY | Virginia Ann Moore, 88, passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

She was born on April 1, 1933, in Meadville, NE to Elmer N. and Glenda (Moyer) Skillman. The family moved to Rapid City when she was 12 to the home her father built on Kansas City Street. Virginia graduated from Rapid City High School and worked for a time at Bennet Clarkson Hospital.

She was united in marriage to Richard "Dick" Moore on Feb. 6, 1955. Virginia began working as the bookkeeper for the Internal Medicine Group on Jackson Boulevard in 1969. She retired in 1996.

Virginia loved to play piano and sing and was a member of the Sweet Adelines for a time. She also enjoyed camping, boating, water skiing and was a member of the Black Hills Water Ski Club. She was very intelligent and loved to do the big crossword puzzles. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and Canyon Lake United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Julie A. Ebright of Rapid City; her son, Bradley D. Moore of Rochford; two sisters, Edna McDaniel of Sioux Falls and Phyllis Krull of Watertown; a brother, Dale "Butch" (Margaret) Skillman of Rapid City; three grandchildren, Valerie (Zach) Grenstiner, Lance (Tia) Ebright and Brooke (Madison Woods) Ebright; and five great-grandchildren, Hayden, Austen, Easten, Ayden, and Archer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Moore in 2006; and her son, Steven in 1982.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home


Published by Rapid City Journal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd., Rapid, SD
Jul
8
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Pine Lawn Memorial Park
4301 Tower Rd., Rapid, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I´m so sorry to hear of Ginnys death. We were neighbors and went to high school together. Many memories of our fun times we had as neighborhood kids.
Belva Bach Almen
Friend
July 10, 2021
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
July 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results