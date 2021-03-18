Sponsored by Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
9 Entries
I did not realize Vivian had passed I'm so sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers are with you Ron
Dick J Houser
March 8, 2022
We are so sorry to hear about the loss of Vivian. She was a grand lady.
Keith & Linda Kuchenbecker
April 9, 2021
So sorry to hear the passing of this Beautiful Lady! I am from Hoven, So Dak.and knew Vivian somewhat and had seen her here in Rapid a few times and we had a quick visit!! Her brother Orvie was my classmate!! My thoughts and prayers are with you Ron and yours!!
Diana (Simon) Huber
March 20, 2021
Our deepest sympathies for your loss Ron and family. You are in our prayers and thoughts.
Dan and Pam Doran
March 19, 2021
We are so saddened by the loss of our friend,Vivian, but we are so glad she is now with our Lord an savior, Jesus Christ. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Ron and the rest of her family.
David and Donna Parrish
March 19, 2021
To all of her family, we offer our deepest sympathy, Vivian was a great woman loved by all. She will be greatly missed.
Tom and Hanne Farrar
March 18, 2021
May Vivian's smile, laugh and memories be close to your hearts during this time. Although I did not see Vivian often, I will always remember her enthusiasm, her giggle & smile and her love for others & life. Hugs to you all Ron, Tina & Lisa & all of your family!
Julie(Delker) and Jim, Liz and Joe Ignowski
March 17, 2021
Sorry for your loss Ron.
Jean Lassegard
March 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family